Enbridge begins fresh clean-up on 2010 Michigan oil spill

CALGARY, Alberta, July 30 Enbridge Energy
Partners LP has begun a new round of dredging on the
Kalamazoo River, Michigan, to clean up oil from a huge pipeline
spill in 2010, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on
Tuesday.
More than 20,000 barrels of heavy Canadian crude oil gushed
into the Kalamazoo River system following the rupture of Line 6B
in July 2010, the largest onshore oil spill in U.S. history.
Enbridge Energy Partners, the U.S. unit of Canada's largest
pipeline company Enbridge Inc received an order from
the EPA in March requiring more containment and recovery of oil
from the spill.
Twelve miles of the river will be temporarily shut while
Enbridge dredges approximately 350,000 cubic yards of
contaminated sediment. Over the past three years nearly 1.15
million gallons of oil have been recovered from the river.
Enbridge spokesman Larry Springer said the clean-up work
would have no impact on Line 6B operations, which carries
231,000 barrels a day from Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia,
Ontario.