Enbridge files for reversal of Line 9 segment

* Seeks flow reversal of Sarnia-Westover segment
* Part of overall Line 9 reversal plan
* Will allow access to Western Canadian crude
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 9 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
has asked regulators for permission to reverse the flow
direction of an Eastern Canadian oil pipeline, giving some
refineries in the East access to Western crude.
The C$17 million ($17.2 million) project will result in oil
flowing to its Westover, Ontario, station from Sarnia, Ontario.
From Westover, the crude can supply Imperial Oil Ltd's (IMO.TO)
112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery and a 65,000 bpd plant
in Warren, Pennsylvania, run by United Refining Co
[RAPPLU.UL].
The Line 9 Reversal Phase 1 Project is the first stage in
Enbridge's plan to reverse the flow direction of its 240,000
bpd Line 9 to Sarnia from Montreal.
The company is in talks with refiners and producers to ship
light oil to Eastern Canadian refineries as a way to offer them
lower crude costs. Those plants in Quebec and points East
currently run higher-priced imported oil. [ID:nN1E765121]
In its filing with the National Energy Board, Enbridge said
it would maintain its ability ship crude in both directions as
a part of the reversal of the Line 9 segment between Sarnia and
Westover.
The company aims to keep flow rates at 152,000 bpd, with a
design capacity of 169,000 bpd, expandable to 250,000 bpd.
The proposed in-service date is the autumn of 2012.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)