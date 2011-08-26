Green groups seek wider review of Enbridge project

* Groups say Enbridge wants to advance Trailbreaker project
* Also question age of Line 9, built in 1975
* Enbridge has said project aimed at Eastern Canada
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 26 Five environmental
groups are asking Canada's energy regulator to deny Enbridge
Inc's (ENB.TO) request to reverse the flow in part of an oil
pipeline, arguing that the company is trying to avoid a larger
review for a bigger long-term project.
The Canadian and U.S. green groups said they believe
Enbridge is looking to gradually advance its Trailbreaker
project, which it proposed in 2008, by first asking the
National Energy Board to reverse to flow of Line 9. The
pipeline extends to Sarnia, Ontario, from Montreal.
The company asked the NEB earlier this month for permission
to reverse the flow on a segment of the pipeline, which would
result in Western Canadian oil moving to its Westover, Ontario,
station from Sarnia. [ID:nN1E7781P4]
It referred to the C$17 million ($17.2 million) proposal as
Phase 1.
"Narrowly scoping a regulatory application in phases
precludes the ability of the NEB to carry out its mandate to
adequately assess the economic, technical and financial
feasibility of the project and its environmental and
socioeconomic impacts, many of which have cumulative
dimensions," the groups said in a letter to the board.
"It also precludes the ability of the public and
stakeholders to adequately assess the same issues and to
participate meaningfully in the process."
The letter is signed by Environmental Defence, Pembina
Institute, Equiterre, Vermont Natural Resources Council and
Natural Resources Council of Maine.
Under Enbridge's Trailbreaker project, heavy crude from
Western Canada would have been shipped on Line 9 and a reversed
Portland-Montreal pipeline. At Portland, Maine, the crude would
have been loaded onto tankers and shipped to U.S. refineries on
the Gulf of Mexico.
However, an Enbridge executive said in July that new plans
call for shipping light oil from Western Canada to Eastern
Canadian refineries, which currently buy much higher-priced
imported oil. [ID:nN1E765121]
The environmental groups also said the proposal involves a
pipeline built in 1975, which used polyethylene tape as a
coating. That was the same material used in Enbridge's Line 6B,
which ruptured in Michigan last summer, they wrote.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)