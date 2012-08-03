Enbridge's Monaco says company coping with Line 14 shutdown

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 3 Enbridge Inc President Al Monaco said on Friday that his company still has no estimate for when regulators will allow it to restart Line 14, which has been shut since spilling 1,200 barrels of oil into a Wisconsin field a week ago.

Monaco said Enbridge, whose lines carry the bulk of Canada's oil exports to the United States, submitted a safety plan for its U.S. system to the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)on Thursday after the regulator made an unusual amendment to the Corrective Action Order it issued after the spill.

Enbridge has so far rerouted oil that would have been shipped on the 318,000 barrel per day Line 14 through other lines running into the Chicago market.

"We had a big 42-inch line (Line 61) that had space in it," Monaco said. "That's been helpful to us and to customers."