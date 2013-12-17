版本:
Canadian regulator to release Northern Gateway decision on Thursday

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Canada's National Energy Board will release its decision on whether to approve Enbridge Inc's $6.5 billion Northern Gateway crude oil pipeline on Thursday, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The proposed 1,177 km (730 mile) pipeline, intended to carry oil sands crude from near Edmonton, Alberta, to Kitimat on the British Columbia coast, has run into fierce environmental opposition and seen costs mount.

The NEB decision on Thursday will be a preliminary recommendation. Final approval rests with the Canadian government; a decision is expected in 2014.
