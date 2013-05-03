UPDATE 1-Enbridge shuts North Dakota line after finding oil leak

* Enbridge North Dakota line shut after 10-gallon leak
* Line expected to reopen on Saturday
* No wildlife impact found
CALGARY, Alberta, May 3 Enbridge Inc
said on Friday its 210,000-barrel-per-day North Dakota pipeline
has been shut down after a leak in the line was found during
integrity tests.
It estimates less than 10 gallons of oil leaked from the
pipeline.
Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email
that its Line 81, which runs from Minot, North Dakota, to
Clearbrook, Minnesota, and serves producers in the Bakken oil
field, is expected to reopen on Saturday after the cause of the
leak is investigated.
The leak is much smaller than some prior incidents on
Enbridge's U.S. pipeline network. In 2010, its Line 6B ruptured
near Kalamazoo, Michigan, spilling 20,500 barrels of crude into
a waterway, the costliest onshore oil spill in U.S. history.
Enbridge said wildlife was not impacted by the leak and it
is still assessing the environmental impact. The leak has been
reported the regulators.
Enbridge shares rose 12 Canadian cents to C$47.30 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.