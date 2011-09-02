Enbridge pipe has 2nd China-related backer-report

* MEG would join Sinopec on list of identified backers
* Company says it supports expanded markets
* Hearings on pipeline scheduled to start in January
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 MEG Energy Corp
(MEG.TO), a small oil sands developer partly owned by China's
CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK), is among financial backers of a planned
pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta, a newspaper
reported on Friday.
The company would join Sinopec Corp (600028.SS), another
Chinese state-owned firm on a list of those putting money
behind the C$5.5 billion ($5.6 billion) project, aimed at
opening up new markets for crude derived from the vast oil
sands reserves in the western Canadian province of Alberta.
The Globe and Mail newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, said
MEG had been among those that put up C$100 million to help push
the controversial development through the regulatory stage.
MEG spokesman Brad Bellows declined to comment on whether
the company had put money behind Northern Gateway, saying only
that it supports expanding markets for Canadian crude.
Companies across the industry are working to broaden
destinations for the supply, which is currently priced against
heavily discounted U.S. oil in the Midwest and Midcontinent
regions.
Northern Gateway would take 525,000 barrels a of crude a
day 1,177 km (731 miles) to the port of Kitimat, British
Columbia, where it would be loaded onto tankers and shipped to
China and other Asian countries. There, it is expected the
supply would fetch a higher price along with other seaborne
crudes.
"As far as increasing market access for product goes, any
industry is going to be interested in that and we're no
exception," Bellows said. "If there are opportunities to extend
the reach of where our oil sands product goes, we think it's a
good thing."
CNOOC owns 14.2 percent of MEG, which produced 27,826
barrels of tar-like bitumen in the second quarter.
Several Chinese companies have invested in the oil sands
over the past decade to tap what is currently ranked as the
world's third-largest crude deposit as a way to help fuel their
booming economy at home.
Northern Gateway, and TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone
XL pipeline to Texas, are the furthest advanced of several
proposals to send the crude to richer markets. However, both
face growing opposition from environmental groups as well as
some politicians and native leaders.
Last week, Enbridge said it and would-be shippers had
agreed to terms for moving oil on Northern Gateway, a big
commercial step before regulatory hearings scheduled to start
in January.
Enbridge did not name the companies that have agreed to
long-term shipping deals, but it said they included producers
as well as players in Asian markets.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Frank McGurty)