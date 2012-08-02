Pipe leak response showed Enbridge improvement-execs

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 2 Enbridge Inc
executives said on Thursday that the immediate shutdown of Line
14 and quick spill response following last week's leak showed
many of the improvements the company had put in place following
the company's 2010 spill in Michigan.
Enbridge President Al Monaco said some of the crude from the
downed U.S. Midwest pipeline has been rerouted onto other lines.
There is no decision yet, however, whether the outage will
require apportionment on the system in August.
The company said it still does not know when it will be
allowed to restart the 318,000-barrel-a-day Line 14.