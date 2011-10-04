版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 5日 星期三 03:47 BJT

Enbridge says restarted Ozark pipeline

HOUSTON Oct 4 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) has restarted the Ozark pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Woodville, Illinois, and expects it to be at full capacity by late Tuesday, a spokesman said Tuesday. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)

