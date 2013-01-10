版本:
Enbridge imposes new oil pipeline rationing

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 10 Enbridge Inc has imposed mid-month apportionment on three of its Canada-U.S. oil pipelines, exacerbating an already-tight export capacity situation that has led to deep discounts on Canadian heavy crude oil.

Enbridge said Line 4, between Edmonton, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin; and Line 67, between Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, are apportioned at 10 percent. Line 6A, between Superior and Griffith, Indiana, is apportioned at 16 percent.

