版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 05:39 BJT

Enbridge to further ration crude shipping space on Line 6B

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 26 Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc will apportion space on the 231,000 barrel-per-day Line 6B by an extra 35 percent in March, two trade sources said on Wednesday.

That is in addition to 10 percent March apportionment announced last week for Line 6B, which carries crude between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐