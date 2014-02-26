Enbridge to further ration crude shipping space on Line 6B

BRIEF-Actelion says J&J deal on track to close towards end of Q2
* Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of actelion tender offer
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 26 Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc will apportion space on the 231,000 barrel-per-day Line 6B by an extra 35 percent in March, two trade sources said on Wednesday.
That is in addition to 10 percent March apportionment announced last week for Line 6B, which carries crude between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario.
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.