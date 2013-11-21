Enbridge apportions five Canadian crude oil lines in December

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 21 Canadian pipeline
company Enbridge Inc will ration space on five crude
oil pipelines on its export network in December, market sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
Apportionment on Line 6B, which carries 231,000 barrels per
day between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario, will rise to
45 percent next month, meaning producers will only be able to
ship 55 percent of their nominated crude volumes.
In November apportionment on Line 6B was 36 percent.
The 317,000 bpd Line 14 between Superior, Wisconsin, and
Mokena, Illinois, will be apportioned by 11 percent, down from
17 percent in November.
Line 4, which takes 796,000 bpd from Edmonton, Alberta, to
Superior, Wisconsin, will be apportioned by 10 percent in
December, down from 13 percent in November.
Lines 2 and 3, which also run from Edmonton across the
border to Superior, will both be apportioned in aggregate by 6
percent, down from 15 percent in November.
Enbridge pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude oil
exports to the United States.