Enbridge shuts US Midwest oil line - sources

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Enbridge Inc shut its Line 6A oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday for what it has termed routine maintenance, market sources said.
The sources said they did not know how long the pipeline, which carries 609,000 barrel a day of Canadian and North Dakota crude to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin, will be down.
Enbridge officials were not immediately available for comment.
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.