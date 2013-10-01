UPDATE 1-Enbridge plans new C$1 bln pipeline to carry diluent

* Expanding diluent pipelines
* Revamping plans for North Dakota pipeline
* Shares down 1.4 pct
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 1 Enbridge Inc
said on Tuesday it plans to build a new C$1 billion ($972.86
million) pipeline to carry 200,000 barrels per day of diluent,
or thinning agent, from Edmonton, Alberta, to oil sands
operators near Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Enbridge, Canada's No. 1 pipeline company, said the planned
Norlite line may be expanded to carry 300,000 bpd should it
receive enough support from oil sands producers, who blend the
diluent into heavy oil so it can flow in pipelines.
Enbridge is in the midst of a major expansion of its
pipeline network, which carries the bulk of Canada's crude
exports to the United States, to accommodate rising production
from Alberta and North Dakota's shale-oil fields and to move
that oil to new markets on the Gulf coast.
"You're seeing essentially a reconfiguring of the (oil)
transportation grid in North America," Al Monaco, Enbridge's
chief executive, said at the company's annual investment
conference. "
While North Dakota's light oil can move directly onto
Enbridge's pipelines, bitumen from the oil sands must be blended
with diluent. With production from the northern Alberta region
expected to climb by 1 million barrels per day, to 4.9 million
bpd by 2020, according to industry forecasts, new diluent supply
is critical for producers.
The company also plans to spend C$700 million to expand its
Southern Lights pipeline by 95,000 bpd to 275,000 bpd. The line
carries diluent from Chicago to Edmonton.
Enbridge is also revamping plans for its $2.5 billion
Sandpiper pipeline that would take North Dakota crude to
Minnesota and Wisconsin. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) rejected the company's initial proposal in
March after refiners complained about planned surcharges for
moving oil on the conduit.
Under its original proposal, the 375,000 bpd pipeline was to
be open to all shippers, but now Enbridge plans to turn
Sandpiper into a contract line, with only a small amount of
capacity open for spot shipments.
"Once we have contract commitments sufficient to make the
project go forward ... we will refile (for regulatory approval)
sometime this fall," said Steve Wuori, president of Enbridge's
liquids pipeline division. "We feel that we've addressed all the
concerns that FERC raised when they turned it back to us."
Enbridge shares were down 60 Canadian cents to C$42.42 by
midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.