Enbridge US pipeline has valve failure during test

CALGARY, Alberta, July 23 A valve fitting on Enbridge's Inc's 491,000 barrel a day Line 5 oil pipeline failed during a hydrostatic test late on Sunday, making timing for restarting the pipeline uncertain, an Enbridge spokesman said.

The pipeline between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, has been shut since Thursday for the test. The valve failed near Bay, City, Michigan, spokesman Graham White said in an email on Monday.

"Enbridge crews repaired the valve fitting this morning, and the hydrostatic test was resumed. Line restart has not yet been determined," White said.