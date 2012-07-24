版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 23:25 BJT

Enbridge restarts U.S. pipeline after testing

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24 Enbridge Inc restarted its 491,000 barrel-per-day Line 5 oil pipeline early on Tuesday after several days of hydrostatic testing, a spokeswoman said.

Enbridge shut down Line 5, which extends to Sarnia, Ontario, from Superior, Wisconsin, last week for the planned testing.

