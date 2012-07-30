Enbridge says no estimate yet for Line 14 restart

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Enbridge Inc said on Monday it does not yet know when it will restart its 318,000 barrel per day Line 14, which ruptured on Friday, spilling more than 1,000 barrels of oil onto a Wisconsin field.
Lorraine Little, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that a replacement for the failed pipe will be installed later today.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017