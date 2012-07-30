版本:
Enbridge says no estimate yet for Line 14 restart

July 30 Enbridge Inc said on Monday it does not yet know when it will restart its 318,000 barrel per day Line 14, which ruptured on Friday, spilling more than 1,000 barrels of oil onto a Wisconsin field.

Lorraine Little, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that a replacement for the failed pipe will be installed later today.

