Enbridge plans $600 mln oil pipeline expansion in Canada, US

Jan 4 Enbridge Inc said it will
expand its oil pipeline system in Canada between Alberta and the
United States border at a cost of about C$400 million (about
$400 million).
The expansion of the Canadian mainline system, which will
require regulatory approvals, will add an additional 230,000
barrels per day of capacity.
The expanded pipeline system is expected to be in service in
2015.
The company's U.S. affiliate, Enbridge Energy Partners
, also said it plans to expand the Lakehead System
pipeline between North Dakota and Wisconsin.
The expansion of Lakehead, which will add an additional
230,000 barrels per day of capacity, is expected to be completed
in 2015 at a cost of about $200 million.