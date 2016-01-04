版本:
Enbridge temporarily shuts Line 7 oil pipeline after protest

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 4 Enbridge Inc shut down a crude oil pipeline for approximately three hours on Monday morning, a company spokesman said, after protesters opposed to oil sands development partially restricted flow on the pipeline on Sunday night by tampering with a valve station.

Spokesman Graham White said the Line 7 crude oil pipeline, which carries around 150,000 barrels per day of crude from Sarnia, Ontario, to Westover, Ontario, was shut down as a precaution so maintenance workers could inspect the valve station.

Line 7 was restarted on Monday and White said there was no impact on deliveries.

It is the second time in a month that Enbridge has been forced to shut down a pipeline as a result of protests by environmental groups. (Reporting by Nia Williams)

