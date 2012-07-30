版本:
US still reviewing Enbridge pipeline spill, no decisions made

WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. pipeline regulator said on Monday no decision has been made on whether Enbridge Inc will be required to take corrective measures before it can restart Line 14, which spilled more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin on Friday.

"Everything is still being looked at," said Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration spokesman Damon Hill.

