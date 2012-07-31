版本:
U.S. regulator blocks restart of Enbridge Line 14

WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. pipeline regulator on Tuesday blocked Enbridge from restarting its Line 14, calling for more testing and evaluation of the pipeline after a spill in Wisconsin last week.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective order to Enbridge that will require the company submit a restart plan to the agency for approval before resuming operations, as well as an independent evaluation of the company's integrity management plan.

