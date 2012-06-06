Enbridge sees US pipeline restarting Wednesday

BRIEF-Bioscrip Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Enbridge Inc expects to restart its Line 6A oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest later on Wednesday without impact on deliveries, a spokesman said.
Enbridge shut the 609,000 barrel a day pipeline down earlier in the day for what it termed as "routine operations."
* Bank of Nova Scotia says on March 2, entered private agreement to purchase for cancellation 1 million of bank’s common shares held by such seller
* Revlon reports 2016 net sales growth across all segments; raises and accelerates acquisition synergy estimates