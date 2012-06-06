版本:
Enbridge sees US pipeline restarting Wednesday

CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Enbridge Inc expects to restart its Line 6A oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest later on Wednesday without impact on deliveries, a spokesman said.

Enbridge shut the 609,000 barrel a day pipeline down earlier in the day for what it termed as "routine operations."

