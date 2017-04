CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 Enbridge Inc restarted its 210,000-barrel-per-day crude oil pipeline between Minot, North Dakota, and Clearbrook, Minnesota, on Thursday morning after it was shut down on Monday when workers discovered an oil leak of about two barrels.

Enbridge spokesman Larry Springer said in an email that Line 81 had restarted at its pre-shutdown rate. The pipeline carries light crude from the Bakken shale fields to Minnesota.