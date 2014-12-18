Enbridge says optimistic Line 4 to restart on Thursday

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 18 Enbridge Inc said its 796,000 barrel per day Line 4 pipeline, the largest carrying Canadian crude to the United States, could restart as early as Thursday afternoon after a day-prior leak from a valve spilled 1,350 barrels of crude at a Regina, Saskatchewan, terminal site.

Graham White, a spokesman for Canada's largest pipeline operator, said in an email that regulatory personnel were on site at the terminal and the company could begin its restart plan for the line if a valve is repaired as expected this morning.

"Assuming all activities go as planned, we are optimistic service can be restored sometime later this afternoon," White said. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)