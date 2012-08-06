UPDATE 3-Enbridge to restart Line 14 on Tuesday

* Enbridge agreed to a series of safety measures
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 Enbridge Inc plans to
restart on Tuesday a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000
barrels of crude onto a Wisconsin field after receiving the
greenlight from U.S. regulators.
U.S. pipeline regulators last week issued Enbridge a
corrective action order, calling for measures to be taken before
it would allow the resumption of flows along Line 14, which was
halted after a leak was discovered on July 27.
The Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration said on Monday that a series of
provisions for Enbridge had been met in order to restart the
318,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, which carries Canadian crude to
refineries in the Chicago-area.
"Communities across the country deserve to know that the
pipelines running underneath their homes, streets and businesses
are safe," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. "That
is why we are requiring Enbridge to commit to such a thorough
safety plan."
Some of the conditions of the restart include additional
aerial and foot patrols of key areas of the pipeline and a
temporary reduction in operating pressure, the Transportation
Department's pipeline regulator said.
"The amended return to service plan requested by PHMSA on
August 1, 2012 was accepted and approved today," Enbridge said
in a statement on Monday.
PHMSA said the line's pressure would be limited to 80
percent of the pressure in place at the time of the spill, until
the cause of the leak was determined and appropriate remedial
actions were taken.
The shutdown caused a brief spike in regional gasoline
prices that eventually drove up prices on the Gulf Coast and
U.S. Northeast as supplies were diverted to meet the shortfall.
LaHood said he would be holding weekly meetings with his
agency to make sure Enbridge was complying with the requirements
of the restart.
The decision to allow the operations to resume on the
pipeline follows the agency's unusual order last week calling on
Enbridge to submit a plan to ensure the structural integrity of
its entire 1,900-mile (3,000-km) Lakehead Pipeline System and
not just Line 14.
In that order, the department questioned Enbridge's
integrity management, citing an earlier spill on Line 14 and a
2010 spill in Michigan.
The massive 2010 BP offshore oil spill, followed by a series
of high profile pipeline accidents, have placed pipeline leaks
in the spotlight.
In response to rising concerns about pipeline safety, the
Transportation Department launched a new safety initiative last
year to strengthen pipeline oversight.
The spill in Wisconsin was another setback for Enbridge,
which is still dealing with fallout from a 2010 spill on Line 6B
that fouled part of Michigan's Kalamazoo River.