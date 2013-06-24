UPDATE 2-Enbridge says Alberta oil lines still shut after spill

* No timeline for restarting nearly 1 mln bpd of oil pipes
* Spectra Energy says 280,000 bpd Express-Platte line
restarted
June 24 Major oil Canadian pipelines that move
almost 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Alberta oil sands
crude, much of it bound for the United States, remained shut on
Monday after a spill on a smaller line was discovered on the
weekend, a spokesman for operator Enbridge Inc said.
Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on
Saturday that 750 barrels of synthetic oil had spilled from the
17-km (11-mile) Line 37, which serves CNOOC Ltd's Long
Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta. The rupture was
spotted about 70 km (43 miles) southeast of the city of Fort
McMurray.
The spill, which may have been caused by the heavy flooding
that has also paralyzed the Alberta city of Calgary,
headquarters of Canada's oil and gas industry, forced Enbridge
to shut two much larger lines as a precaution, threatening a
serious disruption in the flow of oil sands crude.
The 345,000 bpd Athabasca pipeline, which carries dilbit
blended crude to the Hardisty terminal in Alberta, and the
Waupiso line, which can carry up to 600,000 bpd depending on
crude viscosity, to Edmonton, Alberta, were both shut. An
Enbridge spokesman said on Monday he was unable to give a
timetable for resuming flows.
Those are two of the biggest lines that carry crude from the
northern production centers around Fort McMurray to the storage
and pipeline hub in Hardisty, Alberta, connecting to Enbridge's
main export pipeline that runs into the United States.
Traders said the line closure had helped support U.S. crude
oil futures on Monday, narrowing the Brent/WTI spread to
around $6.50 a barrel, the smallest gap since 2011. Brent crude
was down 80 cents at $100.11 a barrel, while U.S. WTI
futures slipped 16 cents to $93.53 a barrel.
On Sunday, Enbridge said around 60 workers were at the site
of the pipeline leak; the area had been secured and clean-up
operations were underway. The leak was contained within Line
37's right of way, at a site with no major roads or human
habitation nearby, the company said.
The spill threatens to fan growing criticism of the safety
of the North American pipeline network and of expanding
production of oil sands crude. A string of incidents in recent
years have drawn new attention to oil shipments.
Separately, Spectra Energy said it had restarted its
Express-Platte pipeline system on Saturday after shutting the
line as a precautionary measure on Friday after heavy flooding
caused some communication issues.
The 280,000 bpd Express line carries crude from Hardisty to
Casper, Wyoming, while the 164,000 bpd Platte line continues to
Wood River, Illinois.