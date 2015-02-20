版本:
Enbridge Mainline ships record 2.2 million bpd of crude in Dec and Jan

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc moved record crude volumes of 2.2 million barrel per day on its Mainline pipeline system in December and in January, executive officer Al Monaco said on Friday on a fourth quarter earnings call.

The Mainline system ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
