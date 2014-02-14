Enbridge says U.S. permit delayed for Alberta Clipper expansion

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Friday it expected a delay in receiving a U.S. presidential permit for a 125,000-barrel-per-day expansion of its Alberta Clipper pipeline, which takes oil sands crudes to Midwest refiners.
Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said the company no longer thought it would have the approval in hand by midyear. Monaco did not say when Enbridge expects the expansion project to be cleared by the U.S. government.
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.