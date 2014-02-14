版本:
Enbridge says U.S. permit delayed for Alberta Clipper expansion

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Friday it expected a delay in receiving a U.S. presidential permit for a 125,000-barrel-per-day expansion of its Alberta Clipper pipeline, which takes oil sands crudes to Midwest refiners.

Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said the company no longer thought it would have the approval in hand by midyear. Monaco did not say when Enbridge expects the expansion project to be cleared by the U.S. government.
