Enbridge's adjusted profit rises on higher volumes

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
May 8 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 31 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit driven by higher volumes.
Enbridge, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States, said earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to C$250 million ($249 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$261 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings rose to C$488 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, from C$373 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.