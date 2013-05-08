Enbridge's adjusted profit rises on higher volumes

May 8 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 31 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit driven by higher volumes.

Enbridge, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States, said earnings attributable to common shareholders fell to C$250 million ($249 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$261 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings rose to C$488 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, from C$373 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.