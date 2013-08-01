Enbridge's adjusted profit rises as volumes increase

Aug 1 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 12 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted profit due to higher contracted volumes.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$42 million ($40.9 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, from C$8 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit rose to C$306 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share.