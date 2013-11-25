Marathon agrees to partner on Enbridge's Sandpiper line

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 25 Enbridge Inc
said on Monday that Marathon Petroleum Corp agreed to
take a stake and become the main shipper on the company's $2.6
billion Sandpiper pipeline project, which will take crude oil
from North Dakota's Bakken field to U.S. refiners.
Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, said in a
release that Marathon will pay 37.5 percent of Sandpiper's cost
in exchange for a 27 percent interest in the company's North
Dakota system.
Sandpiper will add a new, 225,000 barrel per day line,
running from Beaver Lodge, North Dakota to Clearbrook,
Minnesota, and a 375,000 bpd line from Clearbrook to Superior,
Wisconsin, where it will meet Enbridge's massive mainline
system, which carries the bulk of Canada's crude exports to
Midwest refiners.
When complete in 2016, Sandpiper will boost the capacity of
Enbridge's North Dakota pipeline network to 580,000 bpd, as the
company looks to accommodate rising oil production from the
state.
"With the growth in Bakken crude oil production, the
Sandpiper Project will provide needed pipeline takeaway capacity
for crude oil transportation out of the region," Mike Palmer,
Marathon's senior vice president, Supply, Distribution and
Planning, said in a release. "This project further strengthens
our ability to transport Bakken crude oil by pipelines and
benefits MPC by providing additional access to this resource at
a competitive cost of transportation."
The announcement comes eight months after Enbridge was
forced to revamp its plans for the line. The U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) rejected the company's initial
proposal in March after refiners complained about planned
surcharges for moving oil on the conduit.
Under its original proposal, pipeline was to be open to all
shippers, but it now plans to turn Sandpiper into a contract
line, with only a small amount of capacity open for spot
shipments.