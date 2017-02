CALGARY, Alberta Dec 6 Enbridge Inc said on Thursday that the expansion of the Seaway pipeline to 400,000 barrels per day will be completed as scheduled in the first quarter of next year.

Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco said on a conference call that the line, which runs from the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub to the refining cluster on Texas' gulf coast, will carry its full expanded capacity soon after work is complete.