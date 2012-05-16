UPDATE 1-Enbridge to hold open season for Southern Lights

CALGARY, Alberta May 16 Enbridge Inc
plans to hold an open season for 85,000 barrels per day of
capacity on its 180,000 bpd Southern Lights pipeline, which
carries U.S. ultra-light crudes and natural gas liquids from
Illinois to Alberta for blending into tarry oil-sands bitumen.
The company said in a filing with the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission that two existing customers on the line
have the first right to make a binding commitment for the
available space. They have until June 22 to make a decision.
After that, other shippers will be able to bid on any
remaining capacity not requested by the two existing customers.
Southern Lights, completed in July, 2010, runs 1,588 miles
(2,556 kilometers) from the outskirts of Chicago to Edmonton,
Alberta, carrying the diluent that's needed to blend into thick
bitumen so that it can flow on pipelines.
By 2025, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
expects oil sands output to reach 3.7 million barrels per day,
of which 3.3 million barrels will be bitumen requiring 1 million
barrels of diluent in order to flow, up from 275,000 bpd last
year.
To meet that need, other companies are also taking steps to
increase shipments of U.S. diluent to Canadian oil sands
producers. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners last month
launched a binding open season to gauge interest in moving about
75,000 bpd of light natural-gas condensates to the oil sands by
reversing its Alberta-to-Illinois Cochin pipeline.
Enbridge said in its filing the open season was for
"additional committed capacity on the initial capacity" of
Southern Lights but did not specify if it plans to expand the
line.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.