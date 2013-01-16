UPDATE 1-Enbridge shuts Spearhead oil pipeline for upkeep

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 16 Enbridge Inc
said on Wednesday it has taken its Spearhead oil pipeline down
for maintenance, and loss of the Illinois-to-Oklahoma line
further tightens capacity for deeply discounted Canadian crude
supplies.
Enbridge does not yet have a time frame for finishing the
work and restarting the 193,000 barrel a day pipeline, spokesman
Graham White said in an email.
Despite the outage, prices for Canadian heavy crude held
steady on Wednesday. Western Canada Select heavy blend for
February delivery was quoted at $37 a barrel under benchmark
West Texas Intermediate.
Spearhead extends to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub from
Flanagan, Illinois, near Chicago. It was already under heavy
apportionment of 80.9 percent for January due to brisk demand to
move Canadian crude supplies to Cushing and beyond.