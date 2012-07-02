版本:
2012年 7月 3日

Enbridge faces $3.7 mln fine for 2010 US oil spill

By Ayesha Rascoe
    WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. pipeline regulator
on Monday issued a $3.7 million civil penalty against Enbridge
Energy for a 2010 crude oil spill, the largest fine
ever proposed by the agency.
    The Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration said its probe uncovered
multiple regulation violations related to the leak on Enbridge's
Line 6B near Marshall, Michigan.

