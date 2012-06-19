版本:
Enbridge shuts Alberta pipeline after oil spill

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 Enbridge Inc has shut down a major Alberta pipeline that moves oil sands-derived crude after a spill at a pump station, the second release of oil in the Canadian province in less than two weeks, regulators said on Tuesday.

Alberta's Energy Resources Conservation Board said Enbridge was forced to turn off its 345,000 barrel a day Athabasca pipeline following a spill on Monday that the company estimates at about 1,400 barrels. The line carries oil to the Hardisty, Alberta, pipeline hub from Fort McMurray.

The incident follows an oil spill from a pipeline owned by Plains All American in western Alberta on June 7 in which cleanup efforts are still going on.

