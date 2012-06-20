Enbridge restarts Alberta pipeline after oil spill

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Enbridge Inc said it restarted its Athabasca oil sands pipeline in Alberta late on Tuesday following an outage prompted by an oil spill at a pumping station.
Enbridge said the line, which carries crude to the Hardisty, Alberta, pipeline hub from Fort McMurray, was flowing at about 280,000 barrels a day. Its capacity is 345,000 bpd.
Regulators told Enbridge to turn the line off on Tuesday, a day after more than 1,400 barrels of oil leaked from a station near Elk Point in northeastern Alberta.
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock