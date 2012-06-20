版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三 22:08 BJT

Enbridge restarts Alberta pipeline after oil spill

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 Enbridge Inc said it restarted its Athabasca oil sands pipeline in Alberta late on Tuesday following an outage prompted by an oil spill at a pumping station.

Enbridge said the line, which carries crude to the Hardisty, Alberta, pipeline hub from Fort McMurray, was flowing at about 280,000 barrels a day. Its capacity is 345,000 bpd.

Regulators told Enbridge to turn the line off on Tuesday, a day after more than 1,400 barrels of oil leaked from a station near Elk Point in northeastern Alberta.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐