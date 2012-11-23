Enbridge crude oil pipeline leaks in Illinois

Nov 23 About 900 barrels of crude oil leaked from an Enbridge Inc pipeline near Chicago late on Wednesday before the line was isolated, federal and state officials said.

The U.S. National Response Center said the crude was contained within a spill pad at the site near Mokena, Illinois, a pipeline hub where Enbridge's Line 14 from Superior, Wisconsin, ties into Line 64 to Griffith, Indiana. They have capacity of 318,000 barrels a day.

Enbridge officials were not immediately available for comment on the status of the pipeline operations.