UPDATE 1-Enbridge pipeline shut briefly after Illinois leak

* 900 barrels contained at tank farm site * Spill was at a tank farm near Chicago Nov 23 About 900 barrels of crude oil leaked from an Enbridge Inc facility near Chicago this week forcing the shut-down of one of its pipelines, but the spill was contained and line restarted the same day, the company said on Friday. The leak occurred Tuesday at a tank farm at Mokena, Illinois, near Chicago. Enbridge's Line 14, a 318,000 barrel a day conduit that carries crude to Mokena from Superior, Wisconsin, was down following the detection of the spill, the company and regulators said. Enbridge spokesman Graham White said there was little environmental or operational impact. "All product was contained within the tank berm, and we are continuing with clean-up and repair," White said in an email. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said it is investigating the cause of failure and has been in contact with the operator. A spokesman said he had no details about the specific line involved. Enbridge's Line 14 was shut for 11 days last summer after it spilled more than 1,000 barrels of crude onto a Wisconsin field. At Mokena, Line 14 ties into Line 64 to Griffith, Indiana, as part of Enbridge's massive system of pipelines that carry Canadian crude to the U.S. Midwest and southern Ontario. This week's incident had no impact on Canadian crude markets, which are currently between trade cycles.