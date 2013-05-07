Enbridge to build tanks for Surmont oil sands project

CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's largest pipeline operator, said on Tuesday it will
spend C$300 million ($299 million) on infrastructure to handle
expanded production from the Surmont oil sands project owned by
ConocoPhillips and French oil major Total SA.
Enbridge will build two 450,000 barrel storage tanks to be
used for blending tar-like bitumen with diluent so that it can
flow on pipeline and convert an existing tank to store diluent.
It will also install the equipment needed to connect the
Surmont project to Enbridge's Waupisoo pipeline system, which
carries oil sands crudes to Edmonton, Alberta. The work is
expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2015.
Conoco and Total are expanding their Surmont joint venture
to produce 136,000 barrels per day from its initial 27,000 bpd
phase. The project, 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Fort
McMurray, Alberta, is scheduled to start up in 2015.