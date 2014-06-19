Enbridge Energy to sell 12.6 pct interest in midstream business

BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
June 19 Enbridge Energy Partners LP said it would sell a 12.6 percent interest in its natural gas midstream business to partner Midcoast Energy Partners LP for $350 million.
Enbridge's interest in Midcoast Operating LP will fall to 48.4 percent after the sale, the company said.
Enbridge said it would use the proceeds to help fund its pipeline expansion program.
Midcoast Energy said in a separate statement that it would finance the deal with debt. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Homeland Security Department's inspector general said on Friday he was investigating possible abuse of authority in a case that triggered a lawsuit against the department by Twitter Inc .