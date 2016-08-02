Enbridge to buy stake in EnBW offshore wind park project -source

FRANKFURT/LONDON Aug 2 Canadian energy firm
Enbridge has won the auction for a stake in EnBW's
Hohe See, one of Europe's largest offshore wind power
projects, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Once completed, Hohe See, expected to cost as much as 2
billion euros ($2.24 billion), will produce enough power to
supply about 560,000 homes. EnBW plans to make a final
investment decision towards the end of the year.
Sources had told Reuters in July that Enbridge and
Australia's Macquarie were both vying for the stake of
up to 49.9 percent.
A second person with knowledge of the matter told Thomson
Reuters PFI that consultants who had been working on debt
financing for the project were no longer involved. Of the two
bidders, only Macquarie required debt financing, banking sources
said.
EnBW and Enbridge declined to comment, while Macquarie was
not immediately available for comment.
The move further strengthens Enbrige's footprint in Europe's
booming offshore industry, which already covers a 24.9 percent
stake in E.ON's Rampion project as well as a
strategic partnership with France's EDF.
Europe's cash-strapped utilities depend on external cash for
their offshore parks, usually in need of more than 1 billion
euros in investments apiece, with foreign energy groups and
pension funds plugging the gap in search of regulated returns.
Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, in November
pointed to the offshore wind industry's "strong market
fundamentals, sound commercial underpinnings and attractive
returns".
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Stefano Berra of PFI;
Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)