UPDATE 1-Encana clears itself of collusion in Michigan

* Encana says did not collude in Michigan land sales
* Declines to release details of internal investigation
* Has been subpoenaed by U.S. Dept. of Justice
By Brian Grow and Scott Haggett
ATLANTA/CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 5 Encana Corp
said on Wednesday an internal investigation has
determined that it did not collude with Chesapeake Energy Corp
to lower the price of land acquisitions in Michigan two
years ago.
The company's board of directors, which led the
investigation launched on June 25 with the assistance of outside
attorneys, did not provide a report on the scope of the inquiry,
nor explain how it reached its conclusion.
"We can't offer more detail than what we've released as the
issue is still under investigation by the Antitrust Division of
the Department of Justice and the Michigan Attorney General,"
Encana spokesman Jay Averill said in an email.
Following requests from reporters, Encana disclosed that its
board investigation had been assisted by attorneys from U.S. law
firms Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher, and Canadian law firm Blake Cassels & Graydon. The law
firms have each represented Encana in other corporate matters,
the company said.
Encana, Canada's largest natural gas producer, also
confirmed it was served with a subpoena from the Antitrust
Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and a civil
investigatory demand from the Michigan Attorney General related
to the allegations of collusion.
It said it will fully cooperate with the two agencies.
In June, Reuters reported that Encana plotted with rival
Chesapeake Energy Corp to suppress land prices in Michigan two
years ago.
The report uncovered emails showing that the two natural gas
companies repeatedly discussed how to avoid bidding against each
other in a public land auction in Michigan and in nine
prospective deals with private land owners in the state.
Communications between the companies occurred in 2010, when
Michigan's Collingwood shale formation was considered one of the
nation's most promising new oil and gas plays. Chesapeake and
Encana were among the largest bidders for land leases there.
In response to the report, both Chesapeake, the second
largest producer of natural gas in the United States, and Encana
said they had discussed forming a joint venture in Michigan in
2010, but ultimately decided against it.
Most of the emails reviewed by Reuters were between top
Chesapeake and Encana executives such as a June 15, 2010 email
between Douglas Jacobson, Chesapeake's executive vice
president for acquisitions and divestitures, and John Schopp, a
vice president for Encana USA.
In that email, Jacobson said he wanted to discuss the
companies' proposed joint-venture and "the implications
of the impact of our competition on acreage prices and whether
or not the sooner we do this the better shot we have of keeping
acreage prices from continuing to push up."
Four months later, Chesapeake Chief Executive Officer Aubrey
McClendon and Encana USA President Jeff Wojahn discussed a
"cooperative approach to state leasing," according to an Oct.
17, 2010 email from McClendon.
The executives' subordinates traded proposals to divide up
nine Michigan counties for bidding purposes ahead of a state
land auction in October 2010. On Oct. 20, six days before the
auction, Encana's Wojahn wrote in an email to McClendon: "From
what I understand John Schopp has been leading the charge on
working with your team on arranging a bid strategy."
A Reuters analysis showed land prices at the October state
land auction were markedly lower than an earlier auction in May
2010 and neither Chesapeake nor Encana acquired acreage in the
same counties as the rival company. But the companies did not
follow the exact split of counties proposed in their email
exchanges.
In another email, Chesapeake's McClendon told one of his
deputies on June 16, 2010, that it was time "to smoke a peace
pipe" with Encana "if we are bidding each other up."
The Chesapeake vice president responded that he had
contacted Encana "to discuss how they want to handle the
entities we are both working to avoid us bidding each other up
in the interim." McClendon replied: "Thanks."
In July, Reuters reported that the U.S. Department of
Justice had opened a probe into Chesapeake and Encana's land
acquisitions. Chesapeake then disclosed last month that it had
received a subpoena from the Justice Department on June 29 as
part of a grand jury investigation. The company also said it had
received requests for documentation from "state governmental
agencies" as part of other investigations of its land
acquisitions.
Encana's internal investigation was headed by David O'Brien,
the chairman of Encana's board of directors.
"We have taken this matter very seriously and over the past
eleven weeks have conducted a very rigorous investigation,"
O'Brien said in a statement.
Encana shares fell 21 Canadian cents to close at C$21.36 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.