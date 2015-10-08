Encana to sell its Denver Julesberg basin assets for $900 mln

BRIEF-DryShips buys first large gas carrier with 5 year time charter attached to oil major
Oct 8 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell its Denver Julesberg basin assets in Colorado to a joint venture owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Broe Group for $900 million.
The deal includes all the Denver Julesberg acreage comprising 51,000 net acres, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc