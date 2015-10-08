Encana to sell its Denver Julesberg basin assets for $900 mln

Oct 8 Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell its Denver Julesberg basin assets in Colorado to a joint venture owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Broe Group for $900 million.

The deal includes all the Denver Julesberg acreage comprising 51,000 net acres, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)