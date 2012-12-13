版本:
2012年 12月 14日

Encana delays start-up of Deep Panuke gas project

Dec 13 Encana Corp has pushed back the planned startup of its Deep Panuke natural gas project off the Nova Scotia coast into the first half of 2013, the company said on Thursday.

Encana had previously targeted first gas from the 300 million cubic foot per day project by the end of this year. Spokesman Jay Averill said the delay does not affect the company's expectation of flat overall natural gas production in 2013.

