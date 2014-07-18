CORRECTED-Encana may sell Deep Panuke natgas project by year-end - report

(Corrects third paragraph to change direction to southeast from
southwest)
July 18 Encana Corp , Canada's
largest natural gas producer, may sell its Deep Panuke natural
gas project, off the coast of Nova Scotia, by year-end,
Bloomberg News reported on its website, citing unidentified
sources.
The company is working with financial advisers and could
begin a formal sales process within months, with a deal raising
as much as $2 billion completed by year-end, Bloomberg reported.
Deep Panuke, 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of
Halifax, produced 253 million cubic feet of gas per day in the
first quarter, its first full quarter of operation after years
of construction delays.
The company has long maintained it does not consider the
project to be central to its operations and could put Deep
Panuke up for sale.
Encana is in the midst of a restructuring to increase
production of valuable oil and natural-gas liquids while cutting
back on dry natural gas and reducing the number of regions where
it operates.
Encana shares were up 36 Canadian cents to C$23.28 at
midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0733 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)