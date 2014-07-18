UPDATE 1-Encana may sell Deep Panuke natgas project by yearend -report

(Adds company response in fifth paragraph and closing share
July 18 Encana Corp , Canada's
largest natural gas producer, may sell its Deep Panuke natural
gas project, off Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast, by yearend,
Bloomberg News reported on its website, citing unidentified
sources.
The company is working with financial advisers and could
begin a formal sales process within months, with a deal that
could raise as much as $2 billion completed by yearend,
Bloomberg reported.
Deep Panuke, 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of
Halifax, produced 253 million cubic feet of gas per day in the
first quarter, its first full quarter of operation after years
of construction delays.
The company has long maintained it does not consider the
project to be central to its operations and that it could put
Deep Panuke up for sale.
Jay Averill, a spokesman for the company, declined to
comment on the possibility of a sale.
Encana is in the midst of a restructuring to increase
production of valuable oil and natural-gas liquids while cutting
back on dry natural gas and reducing the number of regions where
it operates.
Encana shares rose 32 Canadian cents to C$23.24 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
($1=$1.07 Canadian)
