UPDATE 1-Encana to sell some natural gas assets in Alberta for C$605 mln

Oct 8 Encana Corp said it would
sell some of its natural gas assets in southern and central
Alberta for about C$605 million ($541 million) as it focuses on
more lucrative oil and natural gas liquids.
The sale of a majority of the Clearwater assets to Ember
Resources Inc includes about 1.2 million net acres of land and
over 6,800 wells with average natural gas production of about
180 million cubic feet equivalent per day in the second quarter.
Encana, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said it would
retain about 1.1 million net acres in Clearwater, including
around 480,000 net acres along the eastern edge of the Horseshoe
Canyon Fairway.
This is Encana's latest asset sale under Chief Executive
Doug Suttles, who plans to transform the company into a major
oil producer by concentrating spending on regions rich in
high-value gas liquids and oil and selling off natural gas
assets.
The Canadian company has said it expects to achieve 75
percent of operating cash flow from liquids production in 2015.
The Clearwater deal comes just days after Encana agreed to
buy Athlon Energy Inc for $5.93 billion to gain control
of its oil-rich lands in Texas's Permian Basin.
Encana is now focusing on seven shale fields - Montney in
British Columbia, Duvernay in Alberta, the Eagle Ford and the
Permian Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado, the San Juan
Basin in the U.S. Southwest and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in
southern United States.
Encana's Toronto-listed shares, which have risen by a third
in the past 12 months, closed at C$23.71 on Tuesday.
($1 = C$1.1180)
