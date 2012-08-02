Encana appoints head of Canadian operations

Aug 2 Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Wednesday that Michael McAllister will become president of the company's Canadian division, six months after he took over the job on an acting basis.

McAllister will manage the company's extensive Canadian assets, including its shale and unconventional natural-gas fields in Alberta and British Columbia and the Deep Panuke natural gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia.

He was appointed as acting head of the company's Canadian unit following the unexplained departure of Mike Graham in early February. McAllister was the senior vice-president of Encana's Canadian operations when Graham left.