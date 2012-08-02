Encana appoints head of Canadian operations

Aug 2 Encana Corp, Canada's largest
natural gas producer, said on Wednesday that Michael McAllister
will become president of the company's Canadian division, six
months after he took over the job on an acting basis.
McAllister will manage the company's extensive Canadian
assets, including its shale and unconventional natural-gas
fields in Alberta and British Columbia and the Deep Panuke
natural gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia.
He was appointed as acting head of the company's Canadian
unit following the unexplained departure of Mike Graham in early
February. McAllister was the senior vice-president of Encana's
Canadian operations when Graham left.