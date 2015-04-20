Encana considering sale of Haynesville gas assets - Bloomberg

April 20 Encana Corp , Canada's
largest natural gas producer, is considering selling its natural
gas properties in its Haynesville Shale basin acreage in
Louisiana, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The company has been focusing on boosting oil and natural
gas liquids production in Texas and Canada under Chief Executive
Doug Suttles.
Citigroup Inc has begun reaching out to private-equity
firms, energy explorers and other buyers for the Haynesville
Shale basin acreage, which is valued at as much as $1 billion,
Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/1bl614N)
Encana bought the first Haynesville lease in 2005. It
currently holds more than 350,000 acres of land in the area,
according to the company's website.
U.S.-listed shares of Encana rose 4.2 pct to $13.60 Monday
afternoon. Up to Friday's close, they have fallen 44 pct in the
past twelve months. Encana's Toronto-listed shares were up 3.51
pct at C$16.51.
Encana and Citigroup were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)